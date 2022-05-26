Water Resources South East (WRSE), an alliance of six water companies, has finished consulting the public on its emerging regional plan which sets out ideas to secure a sustainable supply of water.

One proposal is to build a water recycling plant to supplement the reservoir’s water supply with ‘highly treated’ wastewater, derived from sewage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Havant Thicket Reservoir could look like

WRSE acknowledges objections in its consultation response document: ‘Responses suggested that the reservoir proposal would not have been approved if this proposal had been highlighted earlier, and questioned why there hadn’t been more engagement on the proposal with affected communities.

‘Concerns were expressed that the ecological and recreational benefits associated with the reservoir would be adversely affected.’

WRSE hasn’t ruled out the possibility of water recycling, stating that Natural England is still working with water companies to determine if it is a 'suitable option going forward'.

Havant council leader Alex Rennie said: ‘I’m pleased that the WRSE have noted the concerns raised by Havant Borough Council to the planned water recycling for the Havant Thicket Reservoir and that it makes clear no final decision has yet been taken.

‘We will continue our engagement with our local water companies and remain committed to ensuring the success of the Havant Thicket Reservoir project.’

Shelley Saunders, Havant Green Party co-ordinator added: ‘I take some comfort in the fact that the water companies are taking the matter of public opinion seriously and are keen to improve their engagement with the community.

‘Without doubt this is a very complex project, we all need fresh drinking water and wastewater services; this will always be a careful balance of how we live and interact with the nature around us.

‘There are so many questions unanswered in relation to the environmental impact of the water recycling plans proposed.