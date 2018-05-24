CAT meeting taking place tomorrow evening

Have your say

A COMMUNITY Action Team (CAT) meeting will take place tomorrow.

The CAT meeting will be held at Portchester Parish Hall from 7-8.30pm.

At the meeting, leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Seán Woodward, will give a presentation about the initiatives taking place across the borough, with focus on those that are relevant to residents in Portchester.

There will also be an update from the local police and a presentation about volunteering and local services from One Community.

For more go to fareham.gov.uk/cats.