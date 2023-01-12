Portsmouth City Council has agreed to move its cameras to St Barbara Way and Matapan Road in the hope they may also act as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour which has plagued parts of Hilsea in recent years.

Ward councillor Scott Payter-Harris said issues had frequently been reported, particularly around waste dumped when the Matapan Road recycling bins are full.

Conservative councillor for Hilsea, Scott Payter-Harris

‘It’s been a problem for a while and something I’ve been trying to get dealt with,’ he said. ‘The cameras aren’t a long-term fix but they give us a deterrent and will also be able to tackle anti-social behaviour.’

The cameras are being funded through existing council budgets and were agreed following a visit from the council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods as well as CCTV and anti-social behaviour officers on Tuesday.

Councillor Russell Simpson, who also represents the Hilsea ward, said many of the problems were down to the recycling bins and the lack of space to increase recycling provision in Matapan Road as the land is not council-owned.

‘There have been issues for years but it’s particularly seasonal when the bins are full,’ the Portsmouth Independents opposition spokesman for environment said. ‘I did also ask for more or bigger bins but was told this was not possible.

‘The cameras have worked well in other parts of the city and hopefully they will help identify offenders.’

He said it had also been agreed to repair the damaged glass recycling bins, to put new information stickers on them and for new bins to be installed for people living in the flats in Northern Parade.

The recycling bins are due to be moved from their current position in two years’ time. The cameras were moved to the two roads on Wednesday and are now operational.

A spate of anti-social behaviour in Hilsea last year has also created problems for residents in the area.