Portsmouth City Councillors will meet next week to discuss consolidating electronic bikes and scooters under one operator at a transport decision meeting. Beryl currently manages electric and manual rental bikes in the city while Voi operates rental scooters. Some 81,000 people have used e-scooters since the scheme launched in March 2021. The Beryl Bikes by Breeze scheme was introduced in October 2022 and has been used by 9,400 people.

The council suggests that combining both schemes under one operator would increase its commercial viability and flexibility in meeting demand throughout the year.

Councillor Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: “I know that rental e-scooters and rental bikes are both popular in Portsmouth. When used safely, they’re a great way to travel around the city in an affordable, green, and sustainable way, that helps to reduce traffic and improve air quality in the city. I look forward to discussing proposals to extend the trial and to appoint a single operator for both modes of transport.”

Voi e-scooters at a parking station in Southsea

If the proposal is approved by the councillors on January 30, a procurement process will begin for the current schemes not just in Portsmouth but also in Southampton, the Isle of Wight, and other regions of Hampshire that are part of the Solent Future Transport Zone. Four operators would be invited to bid in the Spring to appoint a single operator by Summer this year. Councillors will also discuss extending the scooter trial until May 31, 2026, as they have become popular for short journeys across the city.

Recent surveys reveal that around half of Voi rental e-scooter journeys would have otherwise been taken by car, resulting in decreased carbon emissions and reduced traffic congestion. The council said continuing the trial helps it achieve its transport goals and gather important data for decisions about the future of e-scooters locally and nationally.