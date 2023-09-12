Watch more videos on Shots!

More frequent collections have been brought forward ahead of the roll-out of expanded recycling services through the Environment Act.

Councillor Darren Sanders, the cabinet member for housing, said the changes left the council “well-prepared” for expanded recycling services and that work to prepare all council housing was expected to finish early next year.

“What I have insisted we do is get this right and the trial has allowed us to see what works and what needs tweaking on a smaller scale rather than rushing it through all at once,” he said.

Changes are afoot to bin collections

“This will help us reach the goals we’ve set out to tackle the climate emergency.”

Under the new “twin stream” recycling system, the council will collect paper and cardboard separately from other recyclable material while the latter will also be expanded to include glass; plastic pots, tubs and trays; flexible plastics; foil trays; and cartons on top of existing collections.

In February, the council’s cabinet approved a new recycling centre in Eastleigh for this. The council, as a landlord, will be required to facilitate collections from all housing it owns.

The trial included Berry House in Buckland, Picton House in Somers Town, Leominster House in Paulsgrove, Gerard House in Hilsea and Millgate House in Portsea. Kingsley Court, Loring House and Ponsonby House were all added earlier this year. Residents of these buildings were required to separate paper and card from their other recycling while collections were made weekly. The trial was used to assess logistics of collections and to reconfigure bin storage spaces and the size of bins.

“The changes have been on the whole, received well at the blocks in the trial and where needed waste management have been able to make changes based on learning and feedback received,” a council report said.