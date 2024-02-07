Children shouldn’t be made to feel like a “burden” or a “pay-check” by foster parents - Portsmouth councillors told
Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet listened to children and former users of the city’s foster care system before approving their corporate parenting strategy. The strategy contains 11 pledges that the council will keep to children in its care, they ensure that children feel loved, respected, and looked after and that their care is stable and consistent.
Georgia Sperring, a care-experienced young adult and council apprentice, said foster children need a “stable and loving home where we’re treated and valued the same as any parent would treat their children and not to be made to feel like a burden or a pay-check”.
“It’s not all foster carers, and I understand the cost of living, as a parent myself I struggle. When you become a foster carer there shouldn’t be an expectation that the council should pay for everything,” she said.“I think there should be support but sometimes young people see themselves as ‘we’re just here to pay your bills’ – it’s not the majority but I think sometimes that does come about.”
Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, thanked guests for attending the meeting adding: “It’s more powerful than I think you will ever know. I have made it my business to know as many foster carers as possible – there is not an event where I am not completely humbled by the commitment and sacrifices that they are making.”
Cllr Hugh Mason asked the guests what young people in care want from the “42 councillors for almost 400 young people are in our care”. He said: “We are not hands-on, we’re not the foster parents, we’re not part of the administrative team, we stand one stage removed and so what do you want from us?” In response, Ms Sperring said if the eleven pledges are kept “there shouldn’t be a need for us to come to you” adding: “It’s about not making those false promises”.