City MP praises ‘positivity’ in areas of Portsmouth ‘starved of cash’

AN MP has praised city council regeneration projects in areas of Portsmouth she said had previously been ‘starved for cash’.

Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, has backed efforts to rejuvenate and invest in Paulsgrove and North Harbour.

Recent investments in the area include Portsmouth Retail Park, the rebuild of King Richard School and the development of old vacant Paulsgrove Enterprise centre.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘For a long time, the north of the city, including areas such as Paulsgrove had been starved of cash. But this is a bumper start to the regeneration of Paulsgrove and the wider area.

‘There’s an air of positivity around the area, which has been lacking for many years.’