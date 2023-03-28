The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) and Hill Head Residents Association (HHRA) have expressed an interest in taking over the Hill Head nature reserve.

Titchfield Haven is part of Hampshire County Council’s country parks estate; however, it’s been controversial in the past months due to the Haven House’s closure.

At the moment, Haven House and Haven Cottage are closed after a decision by the county council in December 2023 as part of its attempt to claw back a £1.8m budget blackhole connected to the site.

Lovely view this morning at Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head, taken by Colin Grice. Looks like a great place to take a stroll.

The café and shop were shut down, leaving the reception open to sell tickets.

Following a campaign by residents to have the visitor centre listed as an asset of community value, Fareham Borough Council ruled in November that it cannot be sold to anyone other than the residents’ association for the next six months. Now, Fareham residents can submit a proposal to take on the ownership of the Haven House.

HIWWT has submitted a written request to take on the ownership of the national nature reserve and Haven House.

The Trust is working with the HHRA to allow them to bid for Titchfield Haven House in a joint proposal.

The association wants to create a new community charity, the Titchfield Haven Community Hub (THCH), to be able to present either a joint proposal with two separate business plans or a lease proposal in which the wildlife trust will be the owner of both the nature reserve and house and THCH would rent the building.

Countryside and regulatory services select committee for the county, Cllr Rod Cooper asked in a meeting: ‘We are in the period of moratorium, has there been any expression or any proposals to move forward to the council for a cafe facility or future on that side?’

