A closure date for Fareham’s multi-story carpark in Osborn Road multi storey car park has been announced – with shoppers able to use it throughout the festive season.

The car park will be officially closed to the public from Tuesday, January 2 to allow the team and equipment to be relocated before the site is handed over to contractors, Neilcott Construction Ltd who will demolish the aging carpark and replace it with a new surface car park which the council says will feature 129 larger parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.

The carpark was originally expected to be closed in October and then in November, but this was delayed while the final details for the plans were put in place and so that the facility could be used by Christmas shoppers as it leads directly into the shopping centre.

Fareham Borough Council has said the new carpark will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024.

The Osborn Road Multi-Storey Car Park in Fareham will close in January ahead of its demolition Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Cllr Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “It is important that we do not close the Osborn Road multi-storey ahead of or during the busy Christmas period. However, the New Year is the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to this underutilised car park which has served us well over the last 50 years but is now well beyond economic repair. I will be pleased to see a much more practical and attractive surface car park in 2024, in line with the opening of our new arts and entertainment venue Fareham Live, when we will have many hundreds of spaces within a couple of minutes’ walk of the new venue and the shopping centre.”

The cost os demolishing the carpark and creating its smaller replacement will be covered by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money paid by developers which is used to provide infrastructure and facilities for the local community.