Community hub plan is ‘good news’ for Gosport

PLANS for a community hub to be created have been set in motion, thanks to a £600,000 cash boost.

Gosport Discovery Centre could receive the injection courtesy of Hampshire County Council, which will see the introduction of an Older Person’s Day service, new rooms for public activities and an improved heritage floor on the mezzanine level.

Consolidation of the naval collection and general improvements to the presentation of the building.

Vice-chairman of Hampshire County Council’s buildings, land and procurement panel, Cllr Peter Edgar, is also a Gosport Borough Councillor.

He said: ‘The aim is to make more use of the spare space to create an efficient community hub.

‘I believe that the creation of this community hub will be very successful – it will become a one-stop-shop for cultural events and facilities for local government.

‘I frequently go into the Discovery Centre myself and I see an awful lot of people in there.

‘This is going to be a considerable investment into Gosport’s cultural scene, which I think is wonderful.’

Leader of Hampshire County Council Cllr Roy Perry said: ‘I will be considering recommendations to approve the design and funding for the new community hub at my upcoming decision day.

‘This would bring together more public services under one roof, close to public transport links, to make it easier for residents to access the services they need.

‘The building is already a thriving venue, including a vibrant library and popular café, and offering a range of learning, health and wellbeing services for all ages.

‘By welcoming other public services into the building, we would use the space as fully as possible – this would not only provide better value for money but strengthen its place at the heart of the community.’

The proposal will go for council approval on Monday, January 22.