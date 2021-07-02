Councillors scrutinised a bid for Conservative politician Luke Stubbs – who represents Eastney and Craneswater on Portsmouth City Council – to become elected commissioner Donna Jones deputy.

Cllr Stubbs served as Mrs Jones’ deputy during her time as leader of Portsmouth's council.

Councillor Luke Stubbs has been made the deputy police and crime commissioner for Hampshire.

Explaining her bid to the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel this afternoon, Mrs Jones said: ‘I know him, I trust him. I want to serve you and the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight at the the very very best of my ability and I believe that with this man by my side I will be able to do that.’

The £65,025 taxpayer-funded role does not have to be advertised and Mrs Jones is free to appoint anyone she chooses.

She told the panel the role will be funded by removing a vacant post in the office.

She added: ‘I want somebody who is going to challenge me, I want someone visionary. Luke is inward looking, he is a deliverer, data driven and he is very focused on the details. In terms of complaint process, in terms of the ethics, in terms of going through policy, these are the sort of things that Luke is really good at. I say that because he has done it as the deputy leader of one of the unitary authorities in Hampshire.’

Mrs Jones explained that her decision to appoint a deputy comes as she wants to be more visible within the local community.

Cllr Stubbs told the panel he previously worked in software development and described himself as ‘quite analytical’.

‘My role will be much more internal. Donna will do a lot of media stuff,’ he added.

Councillor Simon Bound, panel chair, said: ‘We are pleased to agree the appointment of Luke Stubbs as deputy police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, following a very thorough confirmation hearing held by our Panel on July 2.

‘We look forward to not only working with the new police and commissioner, Donna Jones, but also now her new deputy, Luke Stubbs, in our shared commitment to policing and the safety of communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.’

