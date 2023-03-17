News you can trust since 1877
Construction work to create new football hub in Portsmouth on King George V playing fields is progressing

Work to create a new football hub in Cosham is progressing with the ambitious scheme beginning to take shape.

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:30 GMT- 1 min read

Planning permission for the football hub at the King George V planning fields was granted last year and includes the new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches.

Work on the pavilion has been progressing well, and now diggers have began the work to create the all-weather pitches allowing passers by to see the scale of the scheme.

Work being done at King George V field. Picture by Matthew Clark
It comes as Portsmouth City Council this week said it was cancelling the traditional fireworks event on the playing field in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. This has forced the display to be either moved elsewhere or reduced in scale. It is expected that the larger event will be replaced with two smaller events – one in the south of the city and one in the north.

Work being done at King George V field. Picture by Matthew Clark
Work being done at King George V field. Picture by Matthew Clark
