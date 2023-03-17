Work on the pavilion has been progressing well, and now diggers have began the work to create the all-weather pitches allowing passers by to see the scale of the scheme.

It comes as Portsmouth City Council this week said it was cancelling the traditional fireworks event on the playing field in its current form because the new artificial pitches will mean there is no longer space to accommodate them. This has forced the display to be either moved elsewhere or reduced in scale. It is expected that the larger event will be replaced with two smaller events – one in the south of the city and one in the north.