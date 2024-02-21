Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after a request to Hampshire County Council from the governing bodies of the Peel Common Infant and Nursery Unit and Peel Common Junior School to consider the schools amalgamating. In November 2022, an informal consultation was approved and carried out in winter 2023.

Mixed opinions were gathered, some in favour and others against the proposal to join the two schools in The Drive. Some parents raised concerns over the loss of the infant school grounds, the future use of the site, and whether the junior school would be big enough to amalgamate all students. Others said that 90 new homes close to the schools, which will be affordable housing, will impact pupil numbers in that area.

Comments supporting the proposal were also received, such as “a strong foundation in learning can be established at one school rather than two separate schools”. If agreed, the infant school will be closed, and the junior school will be extended to become a primary school with a nursery unit catering to children aged three to 11 years. The school would accommodate one class of 30 pupils per year and operate under one governing body.

Peel Common Infant and Nursery Unit

Hampshire County Council has received approval (February 20) from the cabinet lead member for children’s services, Councillor Edward Heron, to carry out a four-week consultation in March 2024. As a part of this process, the council will publish a public notice regarding the proposal on its website. Parents, local communities, and others can share their views on the proposal.