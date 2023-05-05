News you can trust since 1877
Coronation bank holiday bin collection dates for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Winchester and East Hampshire areas

The day some bins are collected in Hampshire will change over the coronation bank holiday.

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read

Many people will still have their bins collected as normal with rubbish and recycling collections continuing as normal on May 8. However some will see their bins collected a day later which will have a knock-on for the rest of the week.

The times some bins are collected may also change so residents are advised to ensure their bins are out early in the morning or put out the night before.

In the Portsmouth and surrounding area bins will be collected at the following times over the first May bank holiday weekend:

Some people will see the day their bin is collected over the bank holiday changeSome people will see the day their bin is collected over the bank holiday change
Portsmouth City Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Havant Borough Council area which includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Winchester City Council which includes villages including Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield – All collections will be a day later than usual. This includes a Saturday collection for those who usually have a Friday collection. Bins should be out before 6.30am.

Fareham Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 6am.

Gosport Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

East Hampshire District Council area which includes Horndean and Clanfield – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

