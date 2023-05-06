Being the first woman to present it, the politician held the piece of ceremonial regalia in the procession through Westminster Abbey. It was blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and handed to the new monarch.

Petty Officer Amy Taylor became the first woman to undertake the duty of carrying the sword into the Abbey after being selected to represent service men and women as a tribute to the King’s military career, which the Lord President of the Privy Council then held.

L: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony. R: Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession through Westminster Abbey. Picture: Victoria Jones/Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The sword was placed in the King’s right hand, then clipped onto his girdle and eventually unclipped. The King then stepped forward and offered the sword to the Dean, who placed it on the altar.

The sword was then ‘redeemed’ by Ms Mordaunt, who placed the redemption money on an alms dish, held by the Dean, before drawing the sword and carrying it in its naked form, without its scabbard.

What was Penny Mordaunt’s role in the coronation?

The Lord President of the Council and the Leader of the House of Commons was a notable figure in the proceedings. She wore a teal midi-dress, complete with a fashionable cape.

She was granted the official role of bearing the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

What is the Jewelled Sword of Offering?

The tapered sword was made for George IV’s 1821 coronation. It has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks.

It is presented to a new monarch when they are crowned. It symbolises King Charles III’s acceptance of his duty and knightly virtues – symbolising his royal power.

What does it mean to be ‘redeemed’?

After they receive the sword, the King offers it to the Dean, who then places it onto the alter. Ms Mordaunt then ‘redeemed’ the sword – placing one hundred newly minted 50p coins into the almsdish held by the Dean.