The finishing touches are being put to the city's new football hub which is being built at the King George V Football pitches in Cosham.

With the main construction work now complete, the team are now working on the final preparation at the site which will allow the site to be used. It is expected the site will be officially open and ready for use next month (February).

The main building work at the King George V Football complex in Cosham has been completed. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth City Council has already agreed that Hampshire FA will run the King George V playing fields centre until 2039, saying it would help boost uptake in the city with the new all-weather pitches and better facilities, including the pavilion, being a huge boost for the game.

The football hub will include the replacement of the pavilion with new changing rooms, toilets and a cafe as well as four nine-a-side, six seven-a-side and 12 five-a-side pitches along with the two larger pitches.

The new football hub will have two new all-weather pitches. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak