Previously responding to a written parliamentary question from Rachel Hopkins, Labour MP for Luton South, employment minister Guy Opperman – Conservative MP for Hexham – said over 50,000 of universal credit claimants in April 2023 had previously served in the armed forces. Mr Morgan asked Andrew Murrison MP, taking questions in parliament, about how the government plans to help veterans gain more skills to get better jobs – citing the alarming rise in credit claimants.

Stephen Morgan MP claims the government isn't doing enough to support military veterans.

Mr Murrison, under secretary of state at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said universal credit is an in-work benefit which affects a small number of service people. He added: ’He will know of course that we have done everything we can to mitigate cost of living rises and costs.

‘I’ve said in response to the previous question about the freeze on accommodation costs, food costs and contributions to offsetting rises in council tax. All of those things I think are helping our service personnel at this difficult time.

‘We will continue to do what we can to mitigate those cost of living increases.’ The government has launched a Veterans Strategy Action Plan in a bit to increase support for ex-military personnel. Two reviews – one into the armed forces compensation scheme and an independent review into the government provision of welfare services for veterans – will be published soon.

Mr Morgan believes the government is leaving veterans behind. After the meeting, he said: ‘The people of Portsmouth are proud of our armed forces, veterans and their families. It is the ultimate public service, yet Ministers are letting veterans down.

Andrew Murrison responded to questioning in the House of Commons earlier today (June 26) Picture: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

‘The government’s review of welfare services for veterans has been long overdue. From the slow rollout of veterans’ ID cards to halving employment support, Ministers have been responsible for worsening veterans’ services over the past 13 years.

‘If review is to be successful, it must have veterans and their families at its heart. That’s why I will continue to listen to the views of the local armed forces community and take action to speak up for our city’s service personnel and veterans to ensure they get the support they need, when they need it.’

Janet Daby, Labour MP for Lewisham East, said in the meeting that about the number of claims to Veterans UK – a government scheme aimed at improving the welfare of former military personnel – have fallen dramatically while the number of rejections for financial support have risen. She said the independent reviewer looking into the matter claimed many found the process ‘overly burdensome’ and ‘distressing’ due to ‘unreasonable timeframes and lack of transparency’.

Mr Murrison responded: ‘I suspect those reviews will bring forward recommendations to improve processes, but all institutions have to change with time. This is no different.

