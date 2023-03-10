All households are getting £400 to help with their energy costs, in instalments of £66 or £67.

For many the payments are happening automatically, but the system is different if you pay for your energy with top-ups and your meter is a traditional one, not a ‘smart’ one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people with this kind of meter need to redeem vouchers sent to them by their energy supplier – but up to a third of people in Portsmouth who have received vouchers haven't redeemed them.

Cllr Suzy Horton

Portsmouth City Council is urging residents to redeem their vouchers before June 30, when the government scheme ends.

Cllr Suzy Horton, the council's deputy leader, said: ‘The vouchers are free money from the government, to help with your heating and hot water costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We know that traditional prepayment meters, that take top-ups, are often used by people on lower incomes. It's really important that people get this money, ideally to help them through the rest of the winter, but definitely before the scheme closes on June 30. That's why we're trying to get the word out.’

Vouchers are sent by energy suppliers by post, email or text. You need to take your voucher to a top-up point, such as a post office or a PayPoint shop, to add it to your gas or electricity top-up key or card. Payzone outlets do not accept the vouchers.