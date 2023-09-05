News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Costa unveils plans for new drive-thru in Portsmouth at the Pompey Centre

Coffee chain Costa has earmarked the Pompey Centre for its latest Portsmouth outlet.
By Josh Wright
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company has applied to the city council for planning permission to build a drive-thru coffee shop in the centre’s car park, opposite McDonald’s.

“The current Pompey Centre industrial park addresses a lot of customer needs, from DIY equipment to fast and affordable takeaway food, however there is always scope for development and new customer audiences to be reached,” it said in a statement submitted with the planning application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This application seeks approval for a new Costa Coffee development to add to the offers available within the site. The proposal will not only bring a range of new clientele to the Pompey Centre, increasing the possible revenue for all surrounding companies, but also provide new jobs and opportunities to the local community.”

Costa is hoping to open a new drive-thru at the Pompey CentreCosta is hoping to open a new drive-thru at the Pompey Centre
Costa is hoping to open a new drive-thru at the Pompey Centre
Most Popular

The application was submitted by Box + III Limited and includes proposal for 5am-11pm opening hours seven days a week and would create the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs. Should council planners approve the building, it would replace 61 parking spaces, however Costa said this would have a “negligible” impact given the amount of spaces for B&Q that would remain.

ALSO READ: Which coffee chain has the most caffeine?

Consultancy Vail Williams has been commissioned to oversee the application process on behalf of Box + III. It said the scheme complied with council policy.

“The policies within the adopted Local Plan allows for development of town centre uses of up to 280sqm in locations outside of main town centres and local centres. The proposed development is 229 sqm and therefore falls well below that threshold and should therefore be considered acceptable in principle.

Costa Coffee has submitted plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop at the Pompey Centre. Credit: GoogleCosta Coffee has submitted plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop at the Pompey Centre. Credit: Google
Costa Coffee has submitted plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop at the Pompey Centre. Credit: Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Notwithstanding that, the Pompey Centre is an established retail and commercial location with 2 drive thrus already in situ thus demonstrating the principal of developments has already been considered acceptable by Portsmouth City Council.”

The council has set a deadline of December 1 for reaching a decision on whether to grant planning permission.

Related topics:PortsmouthMcDonald'sCosta Coffee