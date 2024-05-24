Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allocation of council and social housing is being reviewed with the number of homeless people in Portsmouth increasing.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) launched a consultation on May 14 to understand how it can allocate social housing more effectively. The policy, sets the parameters for if someone can apply for a council house and how much of a priority they are, was last reviewed back in 2019.

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “Councils across the country are seeing more and more people coming to them homeless. In Portsmouth, we are keen to do all we can to reduce that.

Portsmouth City Council housing cabinet member Councillor Darren Sanders outside Horatia House in Portsmouth in 2018. Picture: Malcolm Wells

“Key to that is preventing homelessness. We want the new method of allocating council homes to help us do just that, meaning more people can have the security of a roof over their head.” Shane Galvin, senior officer, previously said greater levels of homelessness is having an impact on the housing register.

He added the majority of households on the register were homeless, with accommodation primarily going to people in high priority bands and little being given to those in low and medium brackets. With the revamp, PCC is aiming to put people in the right accommodation at the right time, and to create more availability.