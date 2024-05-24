Major revamp on social housing is allocated in Portsmouth launched as residents views on tackling homelessness
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) launched a consultation on May 14 to understand how it can allocate social housing more effectively. The policy, sets the parameters for if someone can apply for a council house and how much of a priority they are, was last reviewed back in 2019.
Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “Councils across the country are seeing more and more people coming to them homeless. In Portsmouth, we are keen to do all we can to reduce that.
“Key to that is preventing homelessness. We want the new method of allocating council homes to help us do just that, meaning more people can have the security of a roof over their head.” Shane Galvin, senior officer, previously said greater levels of homelessness is having an impact on the housing register.
He added the majority of households on the register were homeless, with accommodation primarily going to people in high priority bands and little being given to those in low and medium brackets. With the revamp, PCC is aiming to put people in the right accommodation at the right time, and to create more availability.
The public are being asked what changes they wish to see. The consultation is available to complete online before July 3. Residents can request a paper copy by calling 023 92 834 989.
