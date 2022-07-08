140 home development for Warsash enters its second phase

The application for up to 140 homes, on land east of Brook Lane, was granted by Fareham Borough Council in February last year.

As part of a phased plan, the western side of the development site, made up of 76 dwellings, was granted a reserved matters application.

The layout, scale and appearance of the remaining 42 homes to the east of the site will be determined next Wednesday by the council's planning committee.

Of the 42 homes being built, it is intended that 17 will be affordable with the remaining 25 to be sold at market value.

The homes are of a ‘traditional design’ with pitched roofs, exposed brick lintel and canopies porches.