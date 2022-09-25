300 Gosport homes at risk of flooding as sea defence schemes go on hold due to rising costs

Gosport Borough Council has called on the Environment Agency (EA) for additional funding for two flood defence schemes in Forton and Alverstoke.

Both projects have come under significant budgetary pressures due to underground electricity cables, badger setts and inflated construction costs.

The council says 340 homes could be affected by flooding in the area.

St Vincent College in Gosport is one of the sites put at risk by the flood defence scheme going on hold

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: ‘A realistic position is that the Environment Agency has got to come up with a lot more money for these projects to go ahead.

‘Construction costs have soared since the original budget estimate, that's the problem with every construction scheme around the country.

‘If the government is serious about wishing to combat climate change and protect our coastline from rising sea levels they’ve got to come up with the cash.’

Cllr Zoe Huggins added: ‘We have residents contact us and they are extremely concerned especially since the extreme weather events impact the tide.

‘Sometimes we want an answer quickly but we don’t necessarily get it – we need to keep that open communication because it's the not knowing that causes more concern and frustration.’

The Alverstoke defence would reduce flood risk for 130 properties over the next 50 years while the Forton defence would protect 211 homes and St Vincent College.

Both projects were halted to avoid exceeding mandated budgets, Alverstoke and Forton have EA approved budgets of £1.113m and £1.145m respectively.