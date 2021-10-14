Adastra's. Picture: Google Maps

The proposal was submitted to Fareham Borough Council to redevelop Adastra’s nightclub on Market Quay into a new ‘boutique’ bowling venue.

Tracy Standish, director of K.T.O ltd, which operates Bowl Central in Bournemouth said: ‘The Fareham offer will be bowling lanes, a bar and redemption games.

‘Games that you play to win tickets, those tickets can be exchanged for prizes ranging from sweets to high-value prizes.

‘We see them as two distinct attractions under one roof with prizes more aimed at the family market and the lanes aimed more at the adult and corporate market.

‘At the bar, we’ll serve alcoholic drinks and the food offered will be fresh homemade pizzas and paninis.

‘We're very much what I call a boutique bowling venue, we’re only going to be five bowling lanes as we can’t accommodate any more.

‘It's very much an upmarket venue, we will serve and take orders at the bowling lanes, it’s going to have a personal touch to the experience.

‘I think the venue will go down very well, it’s in a good location in terms of its accessibility, hopefully, what we will bring to Fareham and Gosport and surrounding areas is something that will be appreciated and enjoyed.

Cllr Seán Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council added: ‘Good to see a planning application to turn the long-closed Adastra's pub/night club in Market Quay into a bowling alley, arcade, bar and restaurant.

‘If this is agreed it will add positively to the town's nightlife in addition to the cinema and many restaurants.’

