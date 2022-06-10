Gourmet Coffee Bar & Kitchen plans to open branch in Portsmouth and Southsea railway station

Gourmet Coffee Bar & Kitchen which operates coffee shops at railway stations across England and Wales has applied to the city council for planning permission to carry out work that would enable it to open in the vacant retail unit near the entrance.

The application, submitted at the end of last month, seeks the required listed building consent for 'modest' work to the Grade II-listed station building.

'We are passionate about working in the distinctive architectural setting of railway stations and specialise in designing bespoke units which complement their location within the constraints of listed building status,' a company statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth and Southsea railway station

The decision to open the new coffee shop follows the April decision of the council to approve plans for a noodle bar in the unit last used as a youth centre, next to the British Transport Police office.

The application for Sun's Noodle Bar, which will be allowed to open from 10am until 11pm, was submitted on behalf of business owner Jill Song by South Western Railway and Network Rail.

A spokesman for South Western Railway, which manages the operation of the station, said the company was 'taking the opportunity to improve the catering offer' and said the noodle bar would open 'fairly imminently'.

They said this would be followed shortly by Gourmet Coffee Bar & Kitchen, should the council approve the required work.