Havant and East Hampshire councils introduce paperless parking permits

Havant Borough Council (HBC) and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) will start issuing electronic permits in a bid to reduce waiting times and carbon emissions.

Councillor Tim Pike, HBC’s cabinet lead for regeneration and estates, said: ‘The new online paperless permit means our residents benefit from a quicker and easier service, whilst we (the council) no longer have to print and post paper permits – which will reduce our carbon footprint.’

‘Parking permits for Beachlands, Hayling Island car park will remain in a paper form for this season.

Cllr Tim Pike

‘The cost for permits will remain the same, subject to a standard annual yearly increase as has always been the case.’

Cllr Ingrid Thomas, EHDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood quality, added: ‘Residents and businesses will benefit from the new online paperless permit as it will be the quickest and easiest way to gain a seasonal parking permit.

‘With no need to print or post permits it will also reduce our carbon footprint. However, I would like to reassure anyone who is not online, that they can still get their permit in the usual way.’

Residents can buy permits online now using the RingGo website and app for three, six or 12 months periods.