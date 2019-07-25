Have your say

A GROUP of travellers have set up an unauthorised encampment in Emsworth – their fifth in the Havant borough in less than a month.

Havant Borough Council confirmed travellers set up a camp at Hampshire Farm, off Skylark Avenue last night.

Hampshire Farm, from Westbourne Road. Picture: Google Street View

Officers from the authority visited the site this morning to assess it and issue a Section 77 order, directing the travellers to leave.

If this is ignored, the council will go to Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow afternoon to obtain an order to repossess the site.

A council spokeswoman said: ‘We are liaising closely with the Police who are aware of the situation and will also be attending daily.’

Hampshire Farm is understood to be the fifth site used by group, having previously stopped at Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, Jubilee Park in Waterlooville, Hooks Lane in Bedhampton and Bartons Triangle in West Leigh.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour from travellers in Hooks Lane earlier this month.