MP Alan Mak welcomes members of Havant Conservative Association to Parliament

Two groups went on guided tours of the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons and House of Lords, and found out all about its fascinating history and how our political system works. Mr Mak then took part in a question and answer session about his role as a Member of Parliament, plus gave his view on various local, national and international issues that were raised. He said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Havant Conservative Association members to Parliament. I think it is important for constituents to find out what happens in Westminster and to be engaged in the political process and I plan to do more of these tours."