The Fareham Independent Group (FIG) has registered as a political party and has ten candidates in the forthcoming local elections on May 5.

A FIG spokesperson said: ‘The group are all independent but have a position statement that they all agree on and want to be the Voice of Fareham residents not bringing party politics into the equation.

‘In 2021 although none of the candidates got in as councillors three of the candidates came second gaining more votes than Labour, Lib Dems and other parties.’

The party’s position statement adds: ‘Fareham Independent Group will put their communities and Fareham First. Membership means belonging to a support network of independents, determined to keep national party politics out of our local government.

‘Our shared vision is to widen and encourage the interest, participation, and election at all levels of government of individuals not aligned to mainstream parties and politics.