Portsmouth City Council takes legal action taken as travellers arrive on Southsea Common again

THE COUNCIL will take legal action after travellers set up an unauthorised encampment on Southsea Common.

At least eight caravans and two cars are currently at the site, opposite Blue Reef Aquarium, after arriving on Saturday.

Travellers at Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

A spokeswoman said Portsmouth City Council has completed welfare checks at the encampment and will now take legal action to remove it.

It comes after at least 23 vehicles were moved on by the authority after setting up in the same spot in April.

The council is also seeking legal action to remove an unauthorised encampment on Stockheath Common, a piece of land it owns in Leigh Park.

Five caravans and seven towing vehicles have set up on that green space, which is used every year for fireworks displays and car boot sales.

Travellers arrived on the site, which borders Riders Lane, Stockheath Lane and Pubrook Way, on Thursday