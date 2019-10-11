Public meeting will scrutinise plans for 50 homes in Bedhampton

Have your say

LATEST plans for a development of 50 new homes will be scrutinised at a public meeting later this month.

It will give residents a chance to react to Bargate Homes’ updated proposals for houses on land south of Lower Road, in Bedhampton.

News of the meeting comes after Havant Borough Council agreed to extend the Old Bedhampton Conservation Area last month.

The history-rich site was a key concern for residents who attended a public display of the housing plan in March, 2018.

Bidbury Mead, sections of Bedhampton Road and the Manor Farm buildings on Lower Road are now all included in the area, after to its first review since 1994.

A spokesperson for the community website, Bedhampton Village, said: ‘You are still able to influence the outcome of this planning application – hopefully to have it rejected in total.’

The meeting will take place at 7pm at The Elms, 2 Lower Road, Bedhampton, on Monday, October 22.