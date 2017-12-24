Councillor resigns to run for island seat

A CITY councillor has resigned his seat, and has been selected as a candidate for a seat on Isle of Wight Council.

Stephen Hastings has left his position as councillor for Baffins ward.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman confirmed his resignation, but said there would not be a by-election for the seat because there is less than six months to go until the seat is contested in the local elections on May 3, 2018.

Mr Hastings, who lives in Brighstone on the Isle of Wight, has been named as a candidate for the Central Wight seat on the Isle of Wight Council.

The by-election will take place next month.

Mr Hastings was first elected to represent the Baffins ward as a Ukip candidate in 2014, but has since joined the Conservative party.

In April he stood for the Newport Central seat on Isle of Wight Council, leading a Bffins ward campaigner to dub him a ‘phantom councillor’.

In a joint statement, Baffins councillors Darren Sanders and Lynne Stagg said: ‘We are not altogether surprised to hear of the resignation of our fellow Conservative councillor for the area, but disappointed that he has resigned too late to hold another election to find a replacement, leaving the area with only two councillors.’

The News attempted to contact Mr Hastings for comment, but did not recieve any reply by time of publication.