Councillor takes up parks role at council

Fareham councillor takes up role at Hampshire County Council

Councillor Sean Woodward was named the county council’s executive member for recreation and heritage at the council’s first full meeting since borough elections.

The position focuses on parks across Hampshire including Staunton Country Park, Queen Elizabeth Country Park and Lepe Park, as well as libraries and county archives. Cllr Woodward said: ‘It is a great role.

‘We have such a tremendous wealth of beautiful parks and countryside that are all part of Hampshire’s heritage.

‘With the country parks transformation programme we have a lot to do. I am looking forward to the challenge.’

At the meeting it was also confirmed that Havant councillor Liz Fairhurst would continue her role at the county council as member for adult social care and health.

Gosport councillor Peter Edgar is currently on a leave of absence due to ill health.