'Cruel and nasty' government plans to fly asylum seekers from UK to Rwanda in a £120m deal

Home secretary Priti Patel is expected to sign a ‘barbaric’ deal with the east African nation during a visit today, with people seeking sanctuary in the UK – including single men – to be sent more than 4,000 miles.

Some of those who make the perilous crossing of the Channel, as well as by other means deemed ‘illegal’ by the government, would be sent to Rwanda while their claims are assessed ‘offshore’.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

An initial £120m is expected to be given to the Rwandan government under a trial scheme, which is being criticised by refugee charities as a ‘cruel and nasty decision’ that will fail to address the issue and ‘lead to more human suffering and chaos’.

It comes as the number of asylum seekers reaching the UK boomed – despite Brexit plans, in which the government said would ‘take back control’ of Britain’s borders.

In 2018, 297 asylum seekers crossed the Channel. Last year, that figure stood at 28,526. This year already seen 4,578 arrivals.

Asylum seekers who remain in the UK while their claims are considered could be housed in stricter reception centres under the plans. The first will reportedly open in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.

News of the scheme quickly drew derision from the opposition as well as refugee advocates, including the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who told the BBC it would not work.

‘I really worry that this is not the right way to treat asylum seekers. We have an international duty under the Refugee Convention to look after asylum seekers well. They are big issues. They’ve got to tackled and I don’t think this is the way to do it,’ he said.

‘I remain to be convinced that it’s going to be deterrent in any way.’

Labour accused Boris Johnson of trying to distract from being fined for breaching coronavirus laws with ‘unworkable, unethical and extortionate’ plans.

Human rights campaigners have described the government’s plan as ‘barbaric’, ‘cowardly’ and ‘shockingly ill-conceived’.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said that the African nation had a ‘dismal human rights record’.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Valdez-Symonds said: ‘Sending people to another country – let alone one with such a dismal human rights record – for asylum ‘processing’ is the very height of irresponsibility and shows how far removed from humanity and reality the government now is on asylum issues.

‘The government is already wrecking our asylum system at huge cost to the taxpayer while causing terrible anxiety to the people stuck in the backlogs it has created.

‘But this shockingly ill-conceived idea will go far further in inflicting suffering while wasting huge amounts of public money.’

Another refugee advocacy group issued a withering assessment of the scheme, calling it a ‘grubby cash-for-people plan’ that was ‘cowardly’ and ‘barbaric’.

The chief executive of Refugee Action Tim Naor Hilton accused the Government of “offshoring its responsibilities onto Europe’s former colonies instead of doing our fair share to help some of the most vulnerable people on the planet”.

He added the UK should have learnt from ‘Australia’s horrific experiment’ of sending refugees ‘thousands of miles away’ to camps where they experienced ‘rampant abuse’ as well as ‘rape, murder and suicide’.

‘This grubby cash-for-people plan would be a cowardly, barbaric and inhumane way to treat people fleeing persecution and war,’ Mr Naor Hilton said.

‘Ministers seem too keen to ignore the reality that most people who cross the Channel in flimsy boats are refugees from countries where persecution and war are rife and who just want to live in safety.’

Detention Action said that the men sent to Rwanda would ‘likely face indefinite detention under a government notorious for violent persecution of dissent’.

The advocacy group added: ‘At the same time, the UK currently gives asylum to Rwandan refugees fleeing political persecution.’

Boris Johnson is set to argue in a speech today that action is needed to combat the ‘vile people smugglers’ turning the Channel into a ‘watery graveyard’.

Ms Patel is then expected to set out further details of a ‘migration and economic development partnership’ with Rwanda, during a visit to the capital of Kigali.

It is thought the asylum seekers will be encouraged to relocate and rebuild their lives in Rwanda, rather than the UK, with more information on how the arrangement will work anticipated in the coming days.

Mr Johnson will say that the number of people making the perilous crossing of the Channel could reach 1,000 a day within weeks, after around 600 arrived on Wednesday.

‘I accept that these people – whether 600 or one thousand – are in search of a better life; the opportunities that the United Kingdom provides and the hope of a fresh start,’ he is expected to say.

‘But it is these hopes – these dreams – that have been exploited. These vile people smugglers are abusing the vulnerable and turning the Channel into a watery graveyard, with men, women and children drowning in unseaworthy boats and suffocating in refrigerated lorries.’

Mr Johnson will argue that the ‘long-term plan for asylum in this country’ will be ‘world-leading’ and will settle thousands of people every year through safe routes.

While not anticipated to be an easy task or without challenges, officials and ministers are said to believe the plan will allow the UK to better support those fleeing oppression, persecution and tyranny through safe and legal routes while also controlling the border.

But British Red Cross executive director Zoe Abrams said the humanitarian network was ‘profoundly concerned’ about the plans to ‘send traumatised people halfway round the world to Rwanda’.

‘The financial and human cost will be considerable; evidence from where offshoring has been implemented elsewhere shows it leads to profound human suffering, plus the bill that taxpayers will be asked to foot is likely to be huge,’ she added.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, urged the government to “immediately rethink its plans”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing is ‘unworkable, unethical and extortionate’.

The expected deal with Rwanda comes after other locations touted – including Ascension Island, Albania and Gibraltar – were rejected, at times angrily by the nations suggested.

Peers could mount fresh resistance to the measure, having already inflicted a series of defeats to the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill.