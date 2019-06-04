D-Day 75: Council reveals how many cars had to be towed away from Southsea streets ahead of commemorations

TEWNTY-TWO cars have been towed away from Southsea to clear roads before Wednesday’s D-Day commemorations.

Portsmouth City Council says it is pleased that the number is fewer than the number of vehicles removed for events such as the Great South Run.

A car is towed 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040619-2)

The authority had warned people that certain streets – including Pier Road, Gordon Road, one end of Pembroke Road, Western Parade, Duisburg Way and Avenue de Caen – would be subject to ‘hard’ closures, with no cars allowed to be left there during the event.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: ‘We are pleased that people have taken notice of all the information we have given about parking suspensions in the south of the city.

‘We also did all we could to contact people to give them a chance to move their vehicle. Only 22 cars were removed, fewer than we normally remove for events like the Great South Run.’

A heavy police presence in Southsea.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040619-2)

To be able to remove a vehicle, enforcement officers had to issue a penalty charge, but the council said that cars are not being impounded so there will be no further charge for those affected.

Anyone whose car has been moved can call police on 101 to check where it is.