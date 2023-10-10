Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gosport Borough Council (GBC) planners will determine plans for the semi-circular memorial space that will incorporate the existing Mulberry Harbour Memorial and the Canadian Memorial. The plans were re-submitted after funding for previous designs was withdrawn after a change of council leadership in May 2022.

Planning documents state: “GBC commissioned Hampshire County Council in early 2020 under a Service Level Agreement to develop a design for the proposed Stoke Bay D-Day War Memorial. Planning Permission was granted on 11th Aug 2021 with funding allocated by GBC.

“Due to a change in Council Leadership in May 2022, the funding was withdrawn and the project stalled. The fellowship has designed a new Memorial and is seeking funding from other sources. Gosport played a central and crucial role in the WWII D-day War preparations and embarkations.

Gosport war memorial plans

“The D-Day Memorial will serve as historical touchstones linking the past to the present and enabling the community to remember and respect the sacrifices of those who participated in WWII and other conflicts. It is intended that the D-Day Memorial will represent a focal point for the community, particularly on occasions such as Remembrance Sunday or anniversary events.

“It is also intended that the D-Day Memorial will serve as an important source of historical information for the community in general.”

Stokes Bay played a crucial role during World War II as a site for constructing Phoenix caissons, essential components of the Mulberry Harbours used during the D-Day invasion.

The artificial harbours were used for the unloading of vehicles and goods onto the Normandy beaches. The Harbours were installed at Omaha Beach and Gold Beach which required 140,000 tonnes of concrete each.