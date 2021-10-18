Lepe, Staunton, River Hamble, Royal Victoria and Queen Elizabeth country parks have all been granted Green Flag status.

The designation is given for those that meet the international standard for publicly-accessible parks and green spaces.

Staunton and Royal Victoria country parks, in Havant and Netley respectively, have also received Green Heritage Accreditation for the management of their historic features. This includes Royal Victoria’s chapel.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean. Picture: SDNPA

Councillor Edward Heron, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that each of our country parks has gained this prestigious mark of quality.

‘Green Flags are a clear signal to the public that these sites meet the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have top-notch visitor facilities.

‘It’s also fantastic that Staunton and Royal Victoria have been recognised for their work to conserve the heritage of these special sites. I’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to make this all possible.’

The Green Flag award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean is the largest of the five to receive Green Flag accreditation, with more than 200 acres of woodland and downland.

Earlier this year, funding was secured for the county council to create a bike wash and bike repair station, a series of mountain bike training areas and trails for novice riders, and improvements to more challenging trails.

A further £1.2m was spent on rebuilding the visitor centre in 2019, which Cllr Heron believes has played a significant role in bringing more people to the park.

He added: ‘The Covid-19 pandemic has really underlined the value of outdoor space to mental wellbeing, health and fitness and we’ve seen record numbers of visitors to our country parks over this time.’

Green Flag awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag award status, meaning the county council will have to submit another bid next year.

