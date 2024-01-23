Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build a four-storey block with 34 en-suite bedrooms, communal spaces and refuse and cycle storage have been submitted for a plot of vacant land in Somerstown. The site, 1-3 Warwick Crescent was the former home of “The Mystery” public house until it was targeted by arsonists in 2005 and subsequently demolished – the plot has remained vacant ever since.

Planning documents state: “The site became overgrown with shrubs and vegetation but was cleared in around 2019 and again more recently. The city centre is located less than one mile to the north and Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth Docks are approximately one mile to the west. Portsmouth University is located two miles to the north. The site benefits from easy walking access to a range of shops, facilities and services, including pubs, restaurants, hot food takeaways, schools, GPs, dentists, pharmacies and play parks.”

It adds that the scheme will deliver “sustainable benefits of economic growth” including environmental and social improvements. The rooms will be split into eight units on the ground floor, 10 on the first and second floors and six on the fourth. Each floor will provide a communal utility, kitchen and amenity space with refuse storage along the eastern boundary of the site.

The Mystery, Somerstown. The Mystery pub in Somerstown. Picture: Richard Boryer collection.

It adds the scheme will “increase the choice, mix and supply of residential accommodation within this part of Portsmouth to meet the needs of the student population looking to live in a location close by to shops, services and recreational facilities as well as within easy access of the university”.

“It will also create jobs in the local area during the construction phase,” documents said. “The site lies in a sustainable location close to shops, services and facilities as well as public transport links to reduce the need to travel by car, therefore having environmental and social benefits of reduced traffic and congestion and better air quality.”