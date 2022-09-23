The original building is being demolished and will be redeveloped into Fareham Live, a state-of-the-art venue with an 800-seat auditorium.

Ferneham Hall opened in 1982 and was an entertainment hub and events venue. The building needed modernisation to update the tired decor and improve accessibility.

Demolition of Ferneham Hall, Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

The upgraded venue will feature a second smaller performance space, a studio space and a new foyer with a cafe and bar.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward said: ‘We were invited to visit the site by the construction contractors Neilcott Construction for the start of the demolition.

Entertainment and arts centre, Fareham Live, is expected to launch in spring 2024.

John Papworth, regional commercial director at Neilcott Construction said: ‘The next phase of this ambitious remodelling project is where we will see the majority of the demolition taking place to the east of the site, including the octagon lounge.

'It’s a great time to show councillors around and demonstrate the progress that has been made to date.’

Executive member for leisure and community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sue Walker, added: ‘It was lovely to see the old venue today and say a fond farewell before it is given its fantastic new upgrade.

'It is great to see the progress which has been made so far and I am very much looking forward to the next visit so we can see Fareham’s go-to cultural venue starting to take shape.’

The cost of Fareham Live was originally estimated as £12.57m rising to £16.69m due to inflated construction costs brought on by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The new facility is part of a wider scheme named the Fareham civic quarter redevelopment masterplan which includes demolishing the Osborn Road car park.

Both projects are funded through the council’s community infrastructure levy receipts - a charge that can be applied by local authorities to new developments.

The theatre’s redevelopment is expected to be complete in spring 2024.