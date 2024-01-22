Demolition of Osborn Road carpark in Fareham demolition - in pictures
Fantastic images show the demolition work taking place at the Osborn Road multi-storey carpark in Fareham.
Demolition of the car park site, which officially closed at the beginning of the month, began last week and is expected to carry on until the end of next month. Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.
Fareham Borough Council has said the new carpark will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre.