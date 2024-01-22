News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Demolition of Osborn Road carpark in Fareham demolition - in pictures

Fantastic images show the demolition work taking place at the Osborn Road multi-storey carpark in Fareham.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT

Demolition of the car park site, which officially closed at the beginning of the month, began last week and is expected to carry on until the end of next month. Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.

Fareham Borough Council has said the new carpark will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre.

The demolition of Osborn Road car park in Fareham

1. Demolition work

The demolition of Osborn Road car park in Fareham Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The demolition of Osborn Road carpark in Fareham

2. Demolition work

The demolition of Osborn Road carpark in Fareham Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Bird's eye view of the demolition of Osborn Road car park in Fareham

3. Demolition work

Bird's eye view of the demolition of Osborn Road car park in Fareham Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice