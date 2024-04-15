Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the message from one mum as members of a disability youth group over the age of 25 have been told to move on, causing “upset” and “distress” among members.

Dynamite helps inform and develop policies for the youth, acting as a “voice for all the young people in Portsmouth”. The organisers of the group told a 24-year-old member that she could no longer be a part of it after discussions with Portsmouth City Council, according to the member’s mother.

She said: “I don’t think the council realises how important this group is to these vulnerable disabled young people. This is one of the groups that has been the making of my daughter. Until a few years ago she had no friends, this group and others have helped her bond with a small group of small friends that she can trust and not be bullied or taken advantage of. She feels safe in this group. It has taken years for her and the other young adults to form friendship groups and gain confidence in these friends due to this group.”

Members of Dynamite pictured earlier this year alongside Cllr Suzy Horton and Sarah Daly, director for children's services

She added that many members have a history of mental health and the meetings allow them to discuss them with each other and professionals.

In response, a council spokesperson said: “Dynamite was developed so 14 to 25-year-olds could join together to help develop services for young people in this age group. We have really valued the contribution of all the young people in Dynamite. Many of the members of Dynamite are now over the age of 25 so it’s important to encourage younger people to engage and give them the opportunity to be part of the group.