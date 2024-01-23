Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s planning committee decided to approve a change of use to create a four-acre dog park on a site to the east of Meon Road which is currently vacant but was previously for equestrian use. The park will be open between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday and users would be required to pre-book a slot, either 30 or 60 minutes, via an online booking system.

Planning documents state: “The field extends to approximately four acres, which we intend to separate into a one-acre field at the front and a three-acre field to the rear. Our reason for this is that the owners of smaller dogs may prefer less space to exercise/train than those with larger breeds of dog. We believe this facility is going to be helpful to owners who have dogs that for certain reasons may prefer to keep them separate from others i.e. reactive dogs, dogs that have little or no recall, training or dogs in season. The fence we intend to use is agricultural deer or stock fencing supported by wooden posts. Our reason for this is to provide a safe environment for the dogs, and also to protect any wildlife.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a dog park have been approved in Titchfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, from Daphne Gale, attracted five letters of representation, including comments from the Fareham Society, and a petition which included five signatures from three households. In its letter, the Fareham Society said: “Although little information has been given on the proposed use it is reasonable to assume that on a site of this size, there would be likely to be additional activity and increased in the coming and going of traffic sufficient to detract from the character and appearance of this rural area. The site is outside the urban area boundary and the visual quality of this area within the Meon Valley is recognised by its designation as an Area of Special Landscape Quality (ASLQ).”