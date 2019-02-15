THE first of a new fleet of fire-breathing, pot hole-filling ‘dragons’ have arrived to help fix the county’s cracked roads.

Hampshire County Council has bought two ‘Dragon Patchers’ to help repair potholes across the area.

One is ready to go now with the other to be delivered before Easter, the authority said.

The vehicles are nicknamed ‘dragons’ as they use a jet of flames to de-ice and dry out the road surface before filling in the holes.

The process is faster than traditional methods used to repair the divots in the road surface and can take as little as two minutes to do.

Hampshire’s transport boss, Councillor Rob Humby said good roads were a must-have to help the county to thrive. He added: ‘The recent snow and ice caused a lot of extra damage to the road network, and the winter is certainly not over yet.

‘Frost, ice and snow all damage roads, but I’m confident the Dragon Patchers will quickly start to make a difference where it’s needed.’