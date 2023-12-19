East Hampshire’s district councillors have voted to give themselves a pay rise of 35 per cent because rates are ‘lagging’ behind.

An independent body has recommended that East Hampshire District Council increase its basic for councillors pay by 35 per cent to £7,000 per year – the first rise for more than a decade. Councillor Nick Drew, legal and governance and performance portfolio holder said there is never a good time to vote for pay increases but allowances need to be fair to encourage people to be councillors.

He said: “In the interest of democracy every person should be able to stand and be a councillor so allowances ensure democracy is available in East Hampshire for our residents.” Council documents said diversity and enabling new members of the public to be elected and take up a position as a councillor was important.

The increases in allowances, from £5,200 to £7,000, will cost the taxpayer an extra £122,000 per year, the council said. The Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP), which gives advice on the nature and level of allowances to be paid to councillors, looked at 62 southeast authorities in the UK, 17 being of a similar geographical size to East Hampshire and they also carried out 21 interviews with councillors regarding allowances.

All councillors receive a basic allowance and some with ‘special responsibilities’ receive an additional allowance for holding that position, e.g. the leader of the council will be paid £28,000 in total – an increase of £4,800.

Technically councillors do not get paid, they receive allowances for their time and commitment to being a councillor, working for their community and holding public office. The new basic rates in East Hampshire differ from £8,832 on the Isle of Wight, £7.704 in Fareham £7,704 and £5,460 in Chichester. Andrew Kirk, David Heck and Peter Moore, the IRP members who looked at the scheme of allowances, said they wanted to ensure ‘transparency’, ‘fairness’ and a ‘levelling up.’ They concluded that East Hampshire district councillors’ allowances were ‘lagging’ behind similar authorities, as there had been a long ‘freeze.’