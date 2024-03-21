Elderly couple left distressed and angry after extension to neighbour's house in Fareham is approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bryan and Sylvia Stanley say they have been left ‘fuming’ as a result of the decision to build on land which they say floods and will create safety issues. Fareham Borough Council have granted permission for a single story extension, including a shower, to be built in front of the three bedroom end of terrace house in Clifton Mews, Wallington, Fareham, to be used as an office.
The 19-home courtyard type development has one small patch of green, with a bollard type light on it, owned by the applicants, to which the Stanleys have access to get to the rear of their property. The extension will be built on the patch of green area – with the applicant saying it is needed for their growing family.
After the meeting Mrs Stanley said: “I am so upset, I’m fuming. It’s a ‘carbuncle’.”
Objections by Clifton Mews neighbours were represented at the meeting by Councillor Katrina Trott (Lib Dem, Fareham East) who said the extension takes away the only bit of green in the courtyard which helps with excess surface water. The committee heard that it will cause a health and safety issue as access will become an alleyway, to the rear of the house with no lighting. She said it is causing distress to the elderly over 70-year-old neighbours.
As the Stanleys left the meeting, Mrs Stanley, said: “We had a little piece of green and you’re saying the environment doesn’t matter. I’m angry.” Bryan Stanley, said: “This is a disgusting state.”
After the meeting, Mrs Stanley said there is no provision for lighting to be installed to make it safe to walk around the extension to get to the rear of her house to bring out the bins. The elderly couple have been told by councillors that the lighting is a civil matter. Mrs Stanley said: “We are pensioners and don’t have the money to pay for a solicitor or for lighting.” She said she fears if her husband, who has a bit of dementia, falls in the dark he may not be seen. The Stanleys said their next step is to talk to citizens’ advice as they can’t afford to move.