ELECTION 2018: Full results for Portsmouth

HERE are the full list of results for the local election in Portsmouth.
Drama as Tories’ grip across the Portsmouth area weakens
Baffins
Jeanette Smith (Lib Dem) 1421
Terry Norton (Con) 1285
Liam Turish (Lab) 794
Todd Sweeney (Ukip) 169
Bob Simmonds (Green) 132
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 136 Turnout: 34.3 per cent
Central Southsea
George Fielding (Lab) 1721
Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1377
Prab Ghosh (Con) 627
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 181
Lab gain
Majority: 343 Turnout: 36 per cent
Charles Dickens
Claire Udy (Ind) 844
Sarah Shreeve (Lib Dem) 729
Syed Aminul Haque (Con)
Paul Godier (Ind) 155
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 141
Ind gain
Majority: 115 Turnout:20 per cent
Copnor
Ben Swann (Con) 1355
Mo Quinn (Lab) 824
Ross Campbell (Lib Dem) 423
Ken Hawkins (Green) 224
Con hold
Majority: 531 Turnout: 29.3 per cent
Cosham
Hannah Hockaday (Con) 1614
Graham Heaney (Lab) 954
Catherine Cole (213)
Michael Jerome (Ukip) 173
Peter Marcus (Ind) 110
Con hold
Majority: 660 Turnout: 29.7 per cent
Eastney and Craneswater
Luke Stubbs (Con) 1763
Luke Evans (Lab) 1144
Tracy McClure (Lib Dem) 969
Menno Groen (Green) 172
Con hold
Majority: 619 Turnout: 42 per cent
Drayton
Simon Bosher (Con) 2588
Sue Castillon (Lab) 918
Paul Pritchard (Lib Dem) 340
Con hold
Majority: 1,670 Turnout: 37 per cent
Fratton
Tom Coles (Lab) 1,108
Stuart Brown (Lib Dem) 1,036
Tony Sarigul (Con) 543
Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Ukip) 154
Michael Wines (Green) 114
Lab gain
Majority 72 Turnout: 29 per cent
Hilsea
Frank Jonas (Con) 1739
Graham Mitchell (Lab) 868
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 224
Emma Murphy (Green) 199
Con hold
Majority: 871 Turnout: 29.3 per cent
Milton
Ben Dowling (Lib Dem) 1656
Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1264
Josh Ahmed (Con) 856
Tamara Groen (Green) 193
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 392 Turnout: 37 per cent
Nelson
Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1,124
Rumal Abdullah Khan (Lab) 768
Alicia Denny (Con) 625
Colin Galloway (Ukip) 148
Duncan Robinson (Green) 136
Lib Dem gain
Majority: 356 Turnout: 27.2 per cent
Paulsgrove
Jo Hooper (Con) 1224
David Horne (Lab) 1100
Stuart Potter (Ukip) 191
Iain James Sutherland (Lib Dem) 165
Con gain
Majority: 124 Turnout 26.5 per cent
St Jude
Judith Smyth (Lab) 1270
Linda Symes (Con) 1165
Richard Adair (Lib Dem) 867
Chris Jolley (Green) 187
Lab gain
Majority: 105 Turnout: 38 per cent
St Thomas
Robert Wood (Lib Dem) 1195
Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 1049
Terry Henderson (Con) 1055
Bekkie Kingsley-Smith (Green) 154
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 140 Turnout: 33 per cent