Election 2021: Gosport Borough Council count
A PERIOD of transition does not seem to have hindered the Conservative Party in Gosport, as it looks to increase its majority in the town.
Today, volunteers are counting up the election ballots for Gosport Borough Council, after voters went to the polls on May 6.
Nationally, the Conservatives have been strengthening their position in local councils, and in Hampshire the party received around 50 per cent of all votes.
So far in Gosport, six seats have been counted and all were held by the incumbent candidates.
George McAleese, chairman of the Gosport Conservatives, said: ‘The results so far have been very positive for us – I’m optimistic that it’ll continue in that vein for the rest of today.
‘Our candidates are all strong and we’ve run a good campaign.
‘We got an excellent result in the county elections and are confident of holding the Conservative council in Gosport.
‘Gary Walker in Forton and Lesley Meenaghan in Town are great candidates and it would be the icing on the cake if they came through.
For more than half a decade, the Town ward has been held by two Labour councillors – Keith Farr and June Cully.
But early counting suggests that the battle for one of those seats could go to the Conservatives.
With the ward boundaries set to be redrawn for 2021, this year’s results could be seen as a temporary stop-gap.
But the Liberal Democrats are determined to put up a tough fight, and are pleased with the votes that have been taken off their political rivals.
Party leader Peter Chegwyn, who held onto his seat in Leesland, said: ‘It looks really good for the Liberal Democrats here in Gosport.
‘It looks like we’ve held all six seats we were defending – and some of those we thought were at risk.
‘We’ve come close to winning a couple more, but probably just missed them. It’s a difficult year with the Conservatives doing well nationally.’
Later this month, council leader Cllr Mark Hook will hand over his position to Cllr Graham Burgess.
Both held their seats in Alverstoke and Lee East respectively.
Cllr Hook said: ‘The result today should go in our favour and we should return a Conservative council to Gosport.
‘We will continue to do well under the leadership of Graham Burgess.’
RESULTS SO FAR
Alverstoke
Mark Hook (Con): 861
Bill Charlton (Lib Dem): 581
Jonathan Eaton (Lab): 137
Majority: 180
Turnout: 45.04%
Con HOLD
Anglesey
Philip Raffaelli (Con): 769
Adele Earle (Lib Dem): 351
Mark Smith (Lab): 128
James Kirkham (Green): 65
Dale Fletcher (Ind): 61
Majority: 318
Turnout: 46.20%
Con hold
Bridgemary North
Steve Hammond (Lib Dem): 870
Supriya Namdeo (Con): 326
Daniel Stratton (Lab): 76
Majority: 544
Turnout: 36.96%
Lib Dem hold
Bridgemary South
Kathleen Jones (Con): 663
Angela Prickett (Lib Dem): 397
Charis Noakes (Lab): 196
Majority: 226
Turnout: 28.22%
Con hold
Brockhurst
Rob Hylands – Liberal Democrats
Alison Mandrill – Labour Party
Pecs Uluiviti – Conservative Party
Majority
Christchurch
Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem): 664
Rob Thompson (Con): 443
Robin Dellow (Lab): 153
Robert Johnston (Green): 97
Majority: 221
Turnout: 34.49%
Lib Dem HOLD
Elson
Richard Earle (Lib Dem): 584
Natasha Hook (Con): 396
Emma Smith (Lab): 75
Tabitha Evans (Green): 68
Majority: 188
Turnout: 32.36%
Lib Dem hold
Forton
Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem): 411
Gary Walker (Con): 272
Claire Percival (Lab): 112
Geoff O'Flanagan (Ind): 102
Majority: 139
Turnout: 26.88%
Lib Dem hold
Grange
Maggie Morgan (Con): 478
Jonathan Brown (Lab): 208
David Fenton (Lib Dem): 159
Majority: 270
Turnout: 20.02%
Con HOLD
Hardway
Diane Furlong (Con): 633
Lesley Carr (Lib Dem): 588
Dr Lynn Day (Lab): 173
Jason Mick (Green): 82
Majority: 45
Turnout: 35%
Con hold
Lee East
Graham Burgess (Con): 1,094
Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem): 549
Paul Nokes (Labour): 118
Majority: 545
Turnout: 38.49%
Con HOLD
Lee West
John Beavis (Con): 1,574
Dr Marie Cruddas (Lab): 236
Rachel Melieres-Frost (Lib Dem: 193
Majority: 1,338
Turnout: 46.34%
Con HOLD
Leesland
Christopher Best – Conservative Party
David Herridge – Liberal Democrats
Hilary Percival – Labour Party
Sam Pollard – Green Party
Majority
Peel Common
Stephen Philpott (Con): 800
Tracey Harrowsmith (Lib Dem): 504
Majority: 296
Turnout: 40.01
Privett
Zoe Huggins (Con): 675
Bob Maynard (Lib Dem): 303
Aretha Green (Lab): 277
Majority: 372
Turnout: 38.30%
Rowner and Holbrook
Marcus Murphy (Con): 397
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem): 352
Hannah Barnard (Lab): 103
Majority: 45
Turnout: 26.25%
Con HOLD
Town
Lesley Meenaghan (Con): 563
Christopher Percival (Lab): 483
Vincent Berkeley (Ind): 88
Alison Charlton (Lib Dem): 81
Emma Bell (Green): 78
Aaron Pinder (Reform UK); 27
Majority: 120
Turnout: 33.70%
Con gain