Portsmouth City Council (PCC) has been consulting the public on energy-efficient council properties in Bunting Gardens, Wecock Farm.

PCC owns around 5,000 properties across the Havant Borough Council area, including in Waterlooville and Leigh Park.

The design of the PassivHaus homes planned for Wecock Farm in Waterlooville by Portsmouth City Council

The proposal is to build three, four-bedroom family homes which meet the Passivhaus building design standard.

A Passivhaus (or Passive House) seeks to lower a building’s carbon footprint by significantly reducing its need for heating.

This is done through an insulated thermal envelope, eliminating draughts, mechanical ventilation and maximising solar gains whilst preventing overheating.

Chris Greed, PCC senior architect, designed the properties to be as ‘energy efficient as possible’.

‘There’s a massive waiting list for council properties and particularly family houses in this area,’ he said.

‘They will be built with high levels of insulation, triple glazing and maximising the solar gains so reducing the amount of heating you need.

‘We haven't got final figures yet but you’re probably looking at, compared to a standard house, around a 70 per cent reduction in fuel bills.

‘This will be one of the first Passivhaus schemes that we do, the hope is that we’ll be building a few of these over the next couple of years.’

The scheme is focused on tackling the energy crisis, the housing crisis and the cost of living crisis.