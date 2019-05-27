European elections 2019: All the MEPs elected to the European Parliament in the UK

Voters across the United Kingdom have shown that the country is as divided as ever following the results of the 2019 European elections.
The Brexit Party, with its figurehead of Nigel Farage, won the most seats and beat UKIP’s performance in 2014.
However, pro-EU parties such as the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and pro-EU nationalist parties Plaid Cymru and the Scottish Nationalist Party also had strong showings.
The country’s two biggest parties, the Conservatives and Labour, ended the night battered and bruised by the voting public.
Results from most of the UK have now been declared, with only Northern Ireland and Scotland yet to formally declare the results.
Here is a list of all of the UK’s MEPs who have been elected to the European Parliament.
East Midlands
The Brexit Party: Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Matthew Patten, and Jonathan Bullock.
Liberal Democrat: William Newton Dunn
Labour: Rory Palmer
East of England
The Brexit Party: Richard Tice, Michael Heaver, June Mummery
Liberal Democrat: Barbara Gibson, Lucy Nethsingha
Green: Catherine Rowett
Conservative: Geoffrey Van Orden
London
Liberal Democrat: Irina Von Wiese, Dinesh Dhamija, Luisa Porritt
Labour: Claude Moraes, Sebastian Dance
The Brexit Party: Benyamin Habib, Lance Forman
Green: Scott Ainslie
North East
The Brexit Party: Brian Monteith, John Tennant
Labour: Jude Kirton-Darling
North West
The Brexit Party: Claire Fox, Henrik Nielsen, David Bul
Labour: Theresa Griffin, Julie Ward
Liberal Democrat: Jane Brophy, Chris Davies
Green: Gina Dowding
South East
The Brexit Party: Nigel Farage, Alexandra Phillips, Robert Rowland, Belinda De Camborne Lucy
Liberal Democrat: Catherine Bearder, Antony Hook, Judith Bunting
Green: Alexandra Phillips
Conservative: Daniel Hannan
Labour: John Howarth
South West
The Brexit Party: Ann Widdecombe, James Glancy, Christina Jordan
Liberal Democrat: Caroline Voaden, Martin Horwood
Green: Molly Scott Cato
Wales
The Brexit Party: Nathan Gill, James Wells
Plaid Cymru: Jill Evans
Labour: Jacqueline Jones
West Midlands
The Brexit Party: Rupert Lowe, Martin Daubney, Andrew Kerr
Labour: Neena Gill
Liberal Democrat: Phil Bennion
Green: Ellie Chowns
Conservative: Anthea McIntyre
Yorkshire and the Humber
The Brexit Party: John Longworth, Jake Pugh, Lucy Harris
Labour: Richard Corbett
Liberal Democrat: Shaffaq Mohammed
Green: Magid Magid
Scotland - (not fully declared at time of writing, predicted results below)
Scottish National Party (SNP): Alyn Smith, Christian Allard, Aileen McLeod
The Brexit Party: Louis Stedman-Bruce
Liberal Democrat: Sheila Ritchie
Conservatives: Nosheena Mobarik
Northern Ireland (not fully declared at time of writing, results expected on Tuesday)
The Full Results so far
The Brexit Party: 28 seats, vote share: 31.6%
Liberal Democrat: 15 seats, vote share: 20.3%
Labour: 10 seats, vote share: 14.1%
Green: 7 seats, vote share: 12.1%
Conservative: 3 seats, vote share: 9.1%
Plaid Cymru: 1 seat, vote share: 1%
SNP: 0 (predicted 3), vote share: 3.6%
Change UK: 0 seats, vote share: 3.4%
UKIP: 0 seats, vote share: 3.3%