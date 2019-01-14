TWELVE Conservative former ministers have written to Tory MPs urging them to vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, according to reports.

The group, which is said to include Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab, said doing so may encourage the EU to come back to the negotiating table.

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

If Brussels refuses to reopen talks then MPs should be prepared to leave without a deal, they said in a letter.

Over 1,000 words long and reportedly sent to every Conservative MP, the letter also rejects Theresa May's warning that Brexit may not happen at all if her deal is chucked out.

The former ministers also deny that undermining the Prime Minister will lead to a general election and warned instead of ‘dire’ consequences at the ballot box if her deal is passed.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the signatories include ex-party leader Iain Duncan Smith, Mrs May's former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and Priti Patel, who was the PM's international development secretary.