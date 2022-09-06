Fareham Borough Council agrees to fund repairs to Hill Head sea defences that failed during Storm Barra
A council needs to spend almost £100,000 to repair storm damage from last year.
Fareham Borough Council has agreed to spend £98,000 to undertake repairs to the Salterns recreation ground sea defences in Hill Head.
The spend follows the collapse of a 27m section of the wall during Storm Barra in December last year.
The storm saw high winds and flooding along the south coast.
The damage to the ageing sea wall, if left unchecked, could spread to adjoining defences putting Salterns Road and homes at risk.
Executive member for planning and development, councillor Simon Martin said: ‘It’s essential that the failed defences are replaced because of the potential leaching into the harbour of material from the former coastal landfill site that’s there as well.
‘There has been a bit of a delay but now we have a way forward with an experienced contractor to undertake works - we need to get this sorted out prior to the winter storm season.
‘We’ve gone for a cost-effective repair which is approved using effectively large concrete blocks which will secure it - we have got money in the capital budget for this.’
Estimated construction costs could run up to £60,000 with an additional contingency sum of £38,000 to offset inflation, the use of track mats and further deterioration of the wall.
Council documents state that the option to upgrade the sea defence, at a cost of £120,000 to £150,000 was considered to be ‘inefficient’ and could add pressures to adjoining defences ‘which remain in poor condition’.